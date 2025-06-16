After three acclaimed albums and over a decade of wandering through gothic folk, film noir pop, and indie storytelling, Jess Ribeiro is opening the vault.

Her forthcoming release Mix Tape, out July 18th via Poison City Records, is a time capsule of sorts: eight tracks of demos, alternate versions, and previously unreleased songs that explore the detours, experiments and emotional scraps left behind along the way.

“This is a sharing of past processes,” Ribeiro says. “A demonstration of songs never performed or finished.”

Written and recorded across sessions in Melbourne and Auckland, Mix Tape sees Ribeiro working with a range of collaborators including Michael Vince Moin (Tram Cops), Jesse Williams, John Castle, James Seymour, and Jeremy Toy (via APRA’s 2019 SongHubs at Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios). The result is a patchwork of genre-hopping moods and scenes, each a parallel timeline of where Ribeiro’s career might’ve gone.

Opening with the lo-fi haze of first “Good Behaviour Bond” — out today, June 17th — and rolling through the lush, woodland psychedelia of “My Heart Is Opening (The Trees & Me)”, the record also leans into ’80s nostalgia on “Summer of Love”, dream-pop shimmer on “Half-Baked”, and darker, more intimate terrain on tracks like “Angelina” and “Monsters”. Throughout, her voice — smoky, observant, and full of quiet ache — remains the anchor.

If Summer of Love was Ribeiro stepping confidently into new territory, Mix Tape is her reflective glance in the rear-view mirror. It’s vulnerable, curious, and deeply personal.

Mix Tape lands July 18th via Poison City Records, with a limited run of vinyl available exclusively at shows. Ribeiro and her band will tour nationally through August and September, with stops including Castlemaine, Melbourne, Beechworth, Canberra, and Sydney, and more dates still to come.

Jess Ribeiro & Band 2025 Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now Saturday, August 2nd

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine/Dja Dja Wurrung

Friday, August 8th

The Tote, Melbourne/Naarm Friday, 15 August

Lazy Thinking Sydney Era (NSW)

Saturday, September 6th

Old Stone Hall, Beechworth/Baarmutha



Sunday, September 7th

Smiths Alternative Canberra