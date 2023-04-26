Just last month, the singer released her stylish new single “Right Here, Right Now”, an infectious anthem that acts as a happy ode to living in the moment, powered by the pop icon’s radiating positivity.

But how would Jessica Mauboy keep herself entertained if she found herself trapped and alone on a deserted island?

We’ve already discovered the music Sam Fischer and Vera Blue would take with them, and below Mauboy reveals the Australian albums she’d be willing to listen to in perpetuity, and what makes them so special to her.

John Farnham – Full House

John is the greatest and most iconic male vocalist in this country. There’s not a voice like his. Everything he’s done is amazing. “The Age of Reason” is one of my most favourite songs.

Yothu Yindi – Tribal Voice

They can do no wrong! This is such an important record from a cultural and language perspective. “Treaty” holds a very special place in my heart.

Tina Arena – Don’t Ask

I love Tina. In particular the Don’t Ask album is an absolute favourite as it has “Sorrento Moon” on it!

Missy Higgins – The Sound of White

When Missy came to BASSINTHEGRASS in Darwin I was just old enough to go with my sister. I met Missy and I remember thinking that I really wanted to be a writer, musician, singer-songwriter. She inspired me. This was one of the first concerts I remember going to, outside of Yothu Yindi and Cold Chisel.

Troy Cassar-Daley – Back On Country

I grew up listening to country music, and Troy was always on high rotation in our home. His storytelling is so special.