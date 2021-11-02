Jessica Simpson has celebrated an impressive milestone by sharing an ‘unrecognisable’ photo of herself prior to getting sober after years of alcohol abuse.

In a raw post to Instagram, with ‘With You’ singer posted an image of herself looking vastly different from the glamorous mum-of-three, alongside a caption that acknowledged four years of sobriety.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson began.

“I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honour.

“I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward – never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Simpson went on to explain that there is “so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic.”

She continued, “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

