Jessie J has given an emotional performance on stage in Los Angeles just one day after suffering from a miscarriage.

As reported by TMZ, Jessie became tearful while discussing the tragedy with the audience, but insisted that she would “be okay”.

“I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was fucking shit. … hands down the hardest year I’ve ever had to get through,” she told the crowd.

She continued: “You know, December last year I lost my hearing and got diagnosed with Meniere’s, which I’m sure some of you probably have, well maybe, you don’t and it’s just me.”

“And then I lost my voice, which was fucking awful, just because I didn’t know who I was without singing.”

“And then I lost my baby… but I know I’m going to be okay.”

Jessie first announced her pregnancy loss the day prior to the performance via a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of herself holding a positive pregnancy test, she wrote that she was “still in shock” over being told that there was no heartbeat while at a routine ultrasound.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, ‘Seriously, though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,” she said.

“By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down … after going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Jessie continued on to explain that she wanted to go ahead with the performance “not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me”.

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way,” she said.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming… but I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay.”

