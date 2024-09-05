Jet have released their first new material in 15 years with the single “Hurry Hurry” and its B-side, “Un’avventura.”

Both tracks were part of a limited 7” single that sold out during Jet’s Australian tour earlier this year, with “Hurry Hurry” becoming a highlight of their live performances.

Described as “gritty, groove-laden rock ‘n’ roll,” “Hurry Hurry” features Motown-style female backing vocals that complement Nic Cester’s raspy lead vocals.

Cester explains, “‘Hurry Hurry’ is our first single in 15 years and a little appetiser while we continue to work on our upcoming album. We’ve been playing ‘Hurry Hurry’ live with a great response from our fans in Australia, we’re really looking forward to debuting it live at our overseas shows in Italy, the UK and the US.”

The B-side, “Un’avventura,” features Cester’s energetic performance in both English and Italian, offering a fresh take on Lucio Battisti’s original and Wilson Pickett’s cover.

“Hurry Hurry” also previews Jet’s upcoming studio album, set for release in 2025.

Following their successful Australian ‘Get Born’ anniversary shows, Jet’s international tour includes dates in the UK and Ireland, two shows in Italy, and a sold-out North American tour. They will return to Australia in November for a special performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nicholas Buc. The MSO will provide a classical twist on Jet’s hits, including “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” “Cold Hard Bitch,” and “Look What You’ve Done.”

Cester expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration:“We are all very excited to work with the MSO to add another musical dimension to our catalogue. The opportunity to elevate the live experience was one we just couldn’t pass up. We’re going to rock the Bowl like never before!!”

If you want to hear how Jet’s classic rock rhythms sound reimagined with the help of one of the world’s best orchestras, you can buy tickets now here.

Jet’s “Hurry Hurry” is out now.