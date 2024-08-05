When you’ve got some of the most iconic hits in the 21st century Australian rock songbook, sometimes all you need is a symphony orchestra to bring them to life in a unique way.

That’s why Melbourne rockers Jet are joining together with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) for one unforgettable concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in November this year.

Led by conductor Nicholas Buc, who’s also handling the arrangements, the MSO will put a classical music spin on Jet anthems including “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Cold Hard Bitch”, and “Look What You’ve Done”. Some of Jet’s best work might have first been released two decades ago but in 2024, their songs still produce the goods.

Nic Cester and his bandmates couldn’t be more excited about their first foray into the exciting world of symphony orchestras.

“We are all very excited to work with the MSO to add another musical dimension to our catalogue. The opportunity to elevate the live experience was one we just couldn’t pass up. We’re going to rock the Bowl like never before!!” Cester shares.

For the local lads, performing at one of Melbourne’s most iconic venues is always special, but it will be even more special when they’re backed by the MSO – the Sidney Myer Music Bowl will have never rocked like it will on November 8th.

Jet couldn’t have timed the one-off show better.

The band got back together in 2023 to properly honour the 20th anniversary of their classic debut album Get Born, which spawned “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and was certified a remarkable 8x Platinum in Australia.

Jet travelled around Australia on a sold-out tour last year in celebration of 20 years of Get Born. Fans took to the tour so much that the band embarked on an extended edition run of shows, playing cities and regional centres across the country earlier this year. If you’re going to reunite, you should reunite in style.

Serendipity occurred when Jet were honoured in their big reunion year at the 2023 ARIA Awards with an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

“We are so incredibly honoured to be inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame among so many greats of the Australian music industry. Thank you,” Jet said about the honour last year.

That would have enough for most bands, but Jet definitely aren’t most bands.

The reunion has been gratefully extended into 2024, and their MSO collaborative concert will be a grand way to end the year.

Jet will arrive at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in top form, with their ‘20 Years of Get Born’ tour taking them to the UK and US in October, with big concerts confirmed in cities like Manchester, London, Los Angeles, and New York City (check out Jet’s upcoming tour dates here).

If you want to hear how Jet’s classic rock rhythms sound reimagined with the help of one of the world’s best orchestras, you can buy tickets now here.

