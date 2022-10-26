Kosha Dillz has just released a music video for his Kanye West diss track in response to Ye’s anti-semitic rhetoric.
Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz is firing back at Ye after a stream of anti-semitic statements has come from the Chicago artist in recent weeks. Dillz also called Kanye into question for many of his racist and anti-black statements such as his questioning of the circumstances of George Floyd’s murder.
Dillz released the track on all social media platforms as well as various streaming platforms.
“Now is the time to say Shabbat Shalom to everyone except Kanye West.
Death Con Oy.
Dillz’ diss track is only the latest in a string of events that serve as negative repercussions for Ye’s remarks.
Major companies such as Adidas and Gap recently cut ties with Ye due to his continuous anti-semitic outbursts.
Ye, who is bipolar, is likely in a manic episode, but given his power and influence, his mental illness does not outweigh the potential harm he can do by spreading hateful rhetoric and misinformation.
The most recent string of events started when Ye and right-wing political commentator, Candace Owens, wore “White Lives Matter” shirts to Paris Fashion Week. The phrase is a co-opted counter-slogan of “Black Lives Matter” often championed by white supremacists.
Ye next released a string of Tweets with statements such as, “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people.”
This was followed up by West’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s broadcast, another right-wing political commentator, who proceeded to embolden Ye’s wild ideals.
When speaking to Carlson about why he wore the t-shirt in Paris, Ye said, “I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy, it just feels right,” he said. “It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance.”
After some time, Adidas has now cut ties with Ye, and released a statement as to why:
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”