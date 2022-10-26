Kosha Dillz has just released a music video for his Kanye West diss track in response to Ye’s anti-semitic rhetoric.

Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz is firing back at Ye after a stream of anti-semitic statements has come from the Chicago artist in recent weeks. Dillz also called Kanye into question for many of his racist and anti-black statements such as his questioning of the circumstances of George Floyd’s murder.

Dillz released the track on all social media platforms as well as various streaming platforms.

“Now is the time to say Shabbat Shalom to everyone except Kanye West.

Death Con Oy.

RT this!! If you a real one.”

Dillz’ diss track is only the latest in a string of events that serve as negative repercussions for Ye’s remarks.

Major companies such as Adidas and Gap recently cut ties with Ye due to his continuous anti-semitic outbursts.