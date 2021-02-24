Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison, to commemorate to occasion HarperCollins will release The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics.

The 600-page book is the most expansive collection of writings from the musician to date. As Rolling Stone note, prior to his premature death, Morrison handwrote a list titled “Plan for Book,” detailing his plans to collect his poetry, lyrics and other musings.

The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics saw HarperCollins and the Jim Morrison estate compile an archive of previously-published song lyrics and poetry, in addition to the posthumously published writing collections Wilderness and The American Night.

The collection will also feature a trove of previously unpublished material, including handwritten excerpts from 28 recently discovered notebooks, unrecorded lyrics, and 160 photos and drawings. The print collection will also be accompanied by a digital audiobook that features Morrison’s last poetry recording session at the Village Recorder on his 27th birthday in 1970.

The book includes a forward by author Tom Robbins, a prologue by Morrison’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, and notes by Morrison’s longtime friend and collaborator, filmmaker Frank Lisciandro.

“Jim Morrison is an enduring, influential force in the world of entertainment as well as one of the most notable poets of his generation,” said executive editor Elizabeth Sullivan. “‘The Collected Works of Jim Morrison’ is a highly curated anthology of his prodigious creative output.

“This is an exceptional collection we’re thrilled and honored to publish in conjunction with Jim’s family, Jennifer Gates at Aevitas, and the incredible support of JAM, Inc., the estate’s manager, who gave us unprecedented access to the Morrison archives.”

You can preorder The Collected Work here for $50.