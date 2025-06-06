He’s the man with more ARIA #1 albums than anyone in history. Now, 40 years and 21 solo albums later, including 15 #1s, Barnes is still swinging.

His new album? It’s called DEFIANT.

Over the past few years, the Cold Chisel frontman has endured several major surgeries, including a life-threatening heart operation. But quitting has never been his style.

“Nobody lives this long without copping some knocks and I’ve taken my fair share, particularly lately,” Barnes says. “But none of us can control what life throws at us. We can only control how we respond and, for better or worse, I’ve never liked to take a backward step.”

He adds, “I didn’t set out to do it deliberately but now that the album is finished, I can see there’s a recurring theme about the satisfaction you can get from fighting back. That’s why it’s called DEFIANT.”

The 10-track album lands just in time for Barnes’ national tour, which kicks off tomorrow night in his hometown of Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre. From there, it’s a run of theatre dates in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney before wrapping in Canberra (see full dates here).

“I’m ready to rock!” he says. “All of the songs on DEFIANT are made to play live and I can’t wait to blow the roofs off with them in my live set.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again,” he continues. “I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

As if a new album and tour weren’t enough, Barnes will also appear on ABC’s That Blackfella Show, billed as Australia’s first national First Nations variety program.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the show will spotlight a stacked lineup of First Nations artists and local icons from music, comedy, and television. Among the confirmed guests: Jimmy Barnes, Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper and activist BARKAA, comedians Steph Tisdell and Dane Simpson, and broadcaster and reality TV personality Abbie Chatfield.

Jimmy Barnes’ DEFIANT is out now via Mushroom Music.