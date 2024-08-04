Jimmy Barnes is recovering in hospital after going under the scalpel for an “unexpected” procedure.

The legendary rocker shared the “bad news” on his Instagram page, noting that his latest surgery will wipe out all solo shows for August and September.

“I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital,” he writes.

“The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.”

Barnes’ post is accompanied with a picture of the Cold Chisel frontman in a hospital bed, his wife Jane by his side.

“As you know,” he writes, “I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs. I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone – I HATE moving shows! – but thank you for understanding.”

Ticket holders for those impacted, forthcoming dates will be contacted with further information in the coming days “once we have new plans in place,” he continues.

Barnes’ latest operation is the latest in a run of poor health for the rock legend.

The Scotland-born singer underwent multiple operations in December 2023, and spent time in the ICU after battling a troublesome bacterial infection, which forced him to scrap multiple shows.

The two-time ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist explained at the time that the infection had damaged “an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect” and that the surgery would “put in a clean valve”.

A year earlier, he revealed that he would go under the surgeon’s knife to correct “constant and severe pain” in his back and hip, the result of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages” for more than 50 years. He also underwent back surgery in 2014, which kept him in hospital on Fathers Days (Sept. 7).

Barnes is a national treasure, with 15 leaders on the ARIA Chart — an all-time record. Counting his five leaders with Cold Chisel, Barnes boasts an unprecedented 20 ARIA No. 1s.