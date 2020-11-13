Jimmy Barnes, Jessica Mauboy and more are teaming up for a rural Australian benefit gig for farmers affected by drought and COVID-19.

According to The Music Network, the ‘Good Onya Mate’ rural aid concert will air at the end of this month on November 27th. The action kicks off at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Birds of Tokyo and Guy Sebastian will also appear, alongside other acts including Vera Blue, Kate Ceberano, Dami Im, Casey Donovan, and Isiah Firebrace.

The concert will be hosted by the network’s regulars Karl Stefanovic, Allison Langdon, Richard Wilkins, Erin Molan, Brooke Boney and Alex Cullen from the Bella Vista Farm in New South Wales.

The title of the concert. The lineup of talent. The presenters. This could be the most Aussie event ever.

It’s all for an excellent cause, helping farmers who have been struggling through both drought and the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations will be directed toward regional charity Rural Aid’s disaster assistance fund as well as its Stronger Futures program. The latter initiative aims to help farmers develop sustainable futures for their families and communities.

“The Stronger Futures program is our plan to enable resilient and sustainable rural communities to thrive into the future,” Rural Aid CEO John Walters said in a statement.

“The money raised will underpin our rural counselling services because one conversation at the right time, with the right person, can change everything. It will allow Rural Aid to continue its community building – to work with towns to bring their renewal projects to life.

Donations can be made through the concert website or the dedicated phone line.

It’s also the latest sign of concerts returning after a lengthy absence. Mauboy, Barnes, and Birds of Tokyo are all taking part in the ‘Great Southern Nights’ initiative, performing gigs across the month of November in New South Wales in an attempt to kickstart the state’s live music economy.

Check out ‘Driving Wheels’ by Jimmy Barnes: