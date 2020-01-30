Jimmy Eat World are the latest act to jump behind NPR’s tiny desk in Washington D.C.

The Arizona alt-rock/emo lifers played a three song set. It was a stripped back affair, consisting of just two acoustic guitars and a tambourine. Led by vocalist Jim Adkins, they opened with a couple of songs from 2019’s Surviving LP – ‘Love Never’ and ‘All The Way (Stay)’. The otherwise absent Tom Linton (rhythm guitar) joined for the band’s final number, an old song.

“It kind of ties in with a lot of our newer songs thematically, in a way,” said Adkins. “Like, your sense of self-worth coming from external validation is really just, kind of, an empty pursuit.”

The band then launched into ‘The Middle’ from 2001’s Bleed American. With additional focus on Adkins’ lyrics and vocal melodies, and Rick Burch’s harmonies, it sounds every bit the perfect pop song.

Watch: Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

Jimmy Eat World have never really matched the commercial or critical highs of Bleed American, but the record secured them a fanbase for life. Adkins and co. are coming back to Australia for the Download Festival in March. They’ll be playing a run of headline shows around the country, too.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert is exactly what it sounds like – a live performance presented from the small space behind a cluttered desk. But despite these constraints, it’s become the go-to search item for anyone wanting to see their favourite musicians in an intimate setting. Tiny Desk Concerts from Anderson .Paak and Mac Miller have attracted upwards of 30 million views.

Watch Jimmy Eat World’s full Tiny Desk Concert here.

Jimmy Eat World Australian Tour 2020

Monday March 16

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday March 19

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, March 23

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Oztix

Also appearing at Download Festival.