TRIGGER WARNING This article about Jimmy Urine, or pages it links to, contains information about sexual assault and/or violence that may be triggering to survivors.

James Euringer, the singer and songwriter of Mindless Self Indulgence who performs under the moniker Jimmy Urine, has been sued for sexual battery of a minor.

As Rolling Stone report, a lawsuit was filed against Euringer today in New York Supreme Court. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that she and Euringer had a sexual relationship between 1997 to 1999, when she was 15 and Euringer was 27.

The complaint states that Euringer “groomed and manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults.”

According to the suit, Euringer knew the accuser was underage, citing a letter he wrote to her wishing her a happy 15th birthday. “During this time, Euringer acted as and treated Plaintiff as though she was his girlfriend and the two were in a consensual relationship,” the suit continues.

The suit details that during the relationship, Euringer took photos of the plaintiff naked, and requested that she “act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants,” during sexual acts, according to the suit. Euringer also allegedly supplied the plaintiff with a fake ID so she could attend concerts with him and drink alcohol.

The lawsuit references Mindless Self Indulgence’s history of shock tactics. Referencing an advertisement seeking a drummer from 1996, which asks for someone who “does not mind drumming for a band of pedophiles.”

The complaint also references the lyrics to the band’s 2002 song ‘Panty Shot’, the Euringer-penned song that contains lyrics about life having meaning when a 5-year-old spreads her legs.

James Galus, former manager and producer of Mindless Self Indulgence, Warner Music Group Corp and Elektra Entertainment Group are all named as defendants. The suit accuses Elektra and Galus of negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery.