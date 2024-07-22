The music industry has been quick to respond to President Joe Biden announcing that he will not be running for re-election in 2024.

Biden revealed he’s decided not to seek re-election over the weekend, having failed to salvage his campaign after a disastrous debate performance on June 27th and a series of much-publicised gaffes.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Prominent figures in music such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Cardi B have publicly shared their thoughts, reflecting a mix of support for the President’s decision and concern over the future political landscape of US.

Cher expressed a conflicted sentiment on X/Twitter, acknowledging her affection for Biden but also her doubts about the Democratic Party’s chances without new leadership. “In my heart I’m tortured, because I don’t believe the Democrats can win the Presidency with ‘Pres Biden’ ‘Joe’ whom I’ve loved since we met in 2008,” she stated. She advocated for a bold, innovative approach for the upcoming election, suggesting that it might be time for a “split ticket.”

Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK " WAY" OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

Streisand, meanwhile, focused on Biden’s accomplishments during his term, commending his efforts in upholding democracy. “Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his four-year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy,” Streisand remarked.

On the other hand, Cardi B and Lizzo showed enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris stepping into the race in Biden’s place.

Cardi B quickly threw her support behind Harris, reflecting a desire for fresh leadership. Lizzo captured the public’s mixed feelings with a succinct post on Instagram, summarising the nation’s collective reaction to the news.

Ariana Grande also participated in the discourse by re-sharing Biden’s endorsement of Harris as his preferred successor, signalling a notable endorsement of Harris from the younger generation of pop stars.

Finneas offered a more personal reflection, sharing a photo of himself and his sister, Billie Eilish, with Biden inside the Oval Office. “I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect,” he commented.

