Joe Jonas has opened up about receiving cosmetic injectables in order to combat the signs of ageing.

In a refreshing change from tight-tipped celebrities who insist they have “never done anything” to enhance their natural beauty (we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian), Jonas has spoken to People about his new campaign with injectables company Xeomin, adding that he has no qualms about admitting he’s a fan of the procedure.

“We’re all getting older and part of that is being comfortable (in our skin),” Jonas explained.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

The singer went on to explain that he believes the stigma against men doing what was traditionally seen as “feminine” is slowly fading.

“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” he said.

“Guys are more openly wearing make-up, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He added that, at the end of the day, it’s up to each individual to do what makes them happy when it comes to their own body.

“I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself – the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear, even to the hair products you put in your hair… You get to an age where you just go, ‘Okay, I don’t feel those pressures anymore’.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.