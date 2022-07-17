Joe Jonas is definitely feeling the love after welcoming his second child into the world with his wife Sophie Turner.

The singer shared an adorable and loving tribute to his wife in the form of a video and photo montage on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The video, set to the song ‘Got Me Good’ by Jonas’ band DNCE, included clips of dates with Turner, including a snapchot of the two cuddling together in bed. The video also included photos from their 2019 Vegas chapel wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, in addition to their ceremony in the south of France. The video ends with a photo of him holding Turner’s baby bump.

Jonas captioned the video with: “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The adorable gesture comes just after news broke that the couple’s second child, a baby girl, was born.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a representative told People magazine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are also parents to two-year-old Willa, who they welcomed to the world a year into their marriage.

“It’s what life if about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle earlier this year. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The Jonas family seems to be filling up with gorgeous baby girls — Nick Jonas recently welcomed a daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, and older brother Kevin Jonas has two daughters, Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose, with wife Danielle Jonas.

We wish the family all the best, and cannot wait to see photos of the gorgeous family all together.