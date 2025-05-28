The Amity Affliction have never been afraid to get heavy—emotionally or sonically—but their new single might be their rawest song yet.

“All That I Remember“ is a blistering dive into frontman Joel Birch’s complicated relationship with his late mother. The track trades metaphor for brutal honesty, with Birch unpacking years of pain in unflinching detail. “My mother knew only abuse and isolation, even in death as she cut her own children off,” he says. “She died as she lived, paranoid and alone.”

Laced with blasting beats, anguished screams, and some of the darkest lyricism of the band’s career, “All That I Remember” deals with the ache of a child still searching for answers in the void left behind. Its verses read like a confessional: “The day you died was not the same / Day you were dead to me / There’s none of you / Inside of me.”

Birch isn’t the only one processing pain on this song: his siblings—brother Beau and sister Chanel—also speak candidly about the emotional fallout that inspired the single. “Time and again, our mother showed us that she would put herself first,” Beau shares, “and use life’s pain to justify her actions of self-interests—while we were left to fend for ourselves.”

For Chanel, the song stirs memories of how their mother sowed division between her own children. “She would pit us against each other constantly, so much so I feel like my relationship with my brothers only grew after she was gone,” she says. “When I was young I couldn’t see it, I didn’t understand the manipulation until years had passed, and I crossed oceans to breathe.”

More than a gut-wrenching new single, the song also marks a major turning point in the band’s sonic and structural makeup. “All That I Remember” is the first release to feature Jonny Reeves on clean vocals, following the recent departure of longtime member Ahren Stringer.

For fans who’ve seen the band live in North America or Europe in recent years, Reeves may already be a familiar face. The Sacramento-born vocalist, best known for his work with Kingdom of Giants, had previously toured with The Amity Affliction and now steps fully into the spotlight.

The addition of Reeves, brought to the band’s attention via Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox), signals a fresh dynamic for a group already adept at evolving without losing their core intensity.

“All That I Remember” lands off the back of a huge 2024, which saw the band celebrate ten years of their breakthrough LP Let the Ocean Take Me with a redux version and a national run of arena shows, supported by We Came As Romans and Ice Nine Kills. It was a triumphant homecoming and a bold, independent pivot, with the band navigating life without a major label for the first time in over a decade.

Looking ahead, The Amity Affliction aren’t slowing down. They’ve had one Australian show this year—BASSINTHEGRASS—and they’re making an appearance on triple j’s Like a Version this Friday, but otherwise it’s pretty quiet on the home front. They’ll headline venues across North America through the back half of 2025 before joining Parkway Drive on their mammoth 20th anniversary European tour from September.

If 2014’s Let the Ocean Take Me was a cry for help, then 2025’s “All That I Remember” is the sound of wounds left to scar — unhealed and exposed. It’s not an easy listen. But The Amity Affliction have never been interested in making things easy. They make them honest. And in 2025, the truth is sounding louder—and heavier—than ever.

“All That I Remember” by The Amity Affliction is out now.