In a long-awaited appearance by fans of the podcast Artist Friendly, Joel and Benji Madden spoke about returning to Good Charlotte and their shared experiences in the music industry.

Joel has been on a hot streak with his podcast as well as his band Good Charlotte. The latest episode of the former saw the worlds collide when he welcomed his twin brother, bandmate, co-CEO, and best friend Benji to talk through Good Charlotte’s new single and album.

Fresh off the announcement of their new album Motel Du Cap, and the band’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the lead single “Rejects”, the duo reflected on the carefree, unfiltered connections that inspired them to begin a career in music.

The album’s title speaks to a moment of clarity for the pair, who found inspiration for their long-awaited return to LPs after performing in France, at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, specifically, for a family wedding.

Joel described that extraordinary night as a “wild, once-in-a-lifetime vibe. We were just there to celebrate, no pressure, and it reminded us why we started this.”

The album is the culmination of the twins’ lived experiences, as Benji put it during the chat: “I think that’s why we’re still called to do Good Charlotte. I think that’s why we have that instinct.”

“I was driving back home from the studio and listening to ‘I Don’t Work Here Anymore’ and I got choked up. And you don’t listen to that song and go like, ‘Oh that song’s going to make me cry,’ but I did.”

“I did too” added Joel. “It’s like we needed to say it”.

Later in the episode, the twins explained they felt a calling to re-enter the conversation after the seven-year hiatus since their last release, a period spent working on their business portfolio instead of music.

“We made a record because I think that we feel this calling to participate. To shine a little light…seven years is a cycle. We’ve lived another lifetime, and I think we learned a lot, and now it’s time to share that,” Benji said.

Good Charlotte’s new single “Rejects” is out now on all platforms, and Motel Du Cap releases on Friday, August 8th. You can listen to, or watch the whole episode of Artist Friendly on all platforms now.