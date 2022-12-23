As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.

This year saw the unexpected but welcome return of Scottish crooner Paolo Nutini after an eight year absence with his fourth album Last Night Night in the Bittersweet.

When he then performed a run of shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, it felt fitting that he chose Joesef to be his support, because the soulful singer-songwriter really feels like his heir apparent, although he sounds more natural in far more poppier territory.

With sweet vocals and heartbreakingly relatable lyrics, the rising star is about to break out with his debut album, Permanent Damage, set to be released in January, but he’s already made the BBC Sound of 2020 long list and worked with Loyle Carner in his nascent career.

And with an infectious personality bred in Glasgow that’s well-suited to garnering a following on social media – see his TikTok videos here – 2023 should be a big year for Joesef.

2022 saw the release of tender but danceable singles like ‘Joe’, ‘East End Coast’ and ‘It’s Been a Little Heavy Lately’, which bodes well for the overall quality of Permanent Damage. As Joesef explains, the album is “about grieving for a version of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get back.”

“Permanent Damage is about fighting in the street on the way home, kissing in the taxi, having nothing to say in the morning. Holding grief in your hands and carrying it with you indefinitely,” he adds, and it’s a relatable scene that could be played out on a late night on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, Melbourne’s Smith Street or anywhere in between.

Ahead of the release of Permanent Damage, we caught up with Joesef to find out more about his life and music, which you can read below (his recent conversation with fellow Glaswegian and Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart for Rolling Stone UK, in which they discuss their shared backgrounds, sexuality and artistic pursuits, is also worth checking out).

Joesef’s Permanent Damage is out on January 13th. Pre-order here.

How did your artist name come about?