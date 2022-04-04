The omission of any mention of Slipknot’s late drummer Joey Jordison – and some other huge names – in the Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ segment has left thousands of fans disappointed.

‘In Memoriam’ is a segment that is run at the Grammys each year and was created to honour musicians who have died since the previous ceremony.

This year’s tributes included Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Meat Loaf and his collaborator Jim Steinman, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, DMX, Biz Markie, Betty Davis, Lee Scratch Perry, Ronnie Spector, Vicente Fernández, the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, and more.

However, there were some notable names that were absent from the list. The music awards failed to mention Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge, rapper Drakeo the Ruler, Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger and Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The move was especially questionable considering that Jordison won a Grammy award with Slipknot for Best Metal Performance for the song ‘Before I Forget’ in 2006 and received six Grammy nominations during his time with the band. Furthermore, Graeme Edge enjoyed such a successful musical career that he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fans are livid over the omission of successful musicians in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

“How can you @RecordingAcad forgot [sic] about Joey Jordison ?? @slipknot won their Grammy a while back but Joey was a monument. it s shocking that you did not even have a word for him. Sadly it’s only half surprising and it shows how much respect you have for the metal community,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another added, “A big omission from the artists we lost this past year – Graeme Edge, a founding member of the Moody Blues passed away in November. Over 50 years with the band. #GRAMMYs”.

Read more tweets from fans sharing their shock over the omissions from Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ segment:

Joey Jordison was done dirty by his band in life and in death and now the Grammys as well??? — Ⓢ🌻🇺🇦 (@prxmemoria) April 4, 2022

me to the people in charge of the grammys for leaving joey jordison out of the ‘in memoriam’ cos genuinely wtf https://t.co/UrofHd1H8E — kayla (@_Kayla_Renee_G) April 4, 2022

me @ the grammys after they left out Joey Jordison in their in memoriam segment when he was a big inspiration to many metal artists pic.twitter.com/id08bPLR7x — grem/wrench (@cockknot) April 4, 2022

What about Joey Jordison who y’all skipped over in the “In Memoriam”??? It’s not like hes a Grammy winner or anything. — third rate faith hill impersonator (@carleecore) April 4, 2022

fuck the Grammys for how they treat metal music and for leaving out Joey Jordison its so fucking shitty — harvest (@harvestinghomos) April 4, 2022

Did The Grammys forget to tribute Graeme Edge and David Longdon? A travesty. 😩 — PdxDanean, RN, BSN (@PdxDanean) April 4, 2022

Long live Joey jordison. Despite the Grammys forgetting to include you into their memorial, we the rock community will always cherish slipknot and your legacy. Fuck the Grammys. Period. — s. (@sonnneee_) April 4, 2022

