System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has taken to social media to blast those who take issue with him speaking out about his political opinion.

Dolmayan, who along with his musical endeavours owns a comic shop called Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas, shared a screenshot of a review of his store from someone by the name “Jeff Jones”, who wrote that the business is “owned by a fascist sympathiser who pedals [sic] in racist conspiracy theories.”

The drummer, who has made so secret of his support of US President Donald Trump, took to Instagram to pen a lengthy rant condemning those attacking his business over his controversial political stance.

“This is ‘Jeff Jones’, he doesn’t like my comic book company torpedo comics because I have views that differ from his (if he exists at all),” Dolmayan began.

“This is, of course, his right, what ‘Jeff’ fails to understand is that the tactics he’s employing including cancel culture and shaming based on a false moral high ground are simply fascist tactics being employed by someone who doesn’t understand or care that I have over 20 employees of all genders, political affiliations, sexual orientations, races etc, and that they choose to work for me because they are free to be whoever they want to be so long as they do their jobs and are happy.”

“Of course I do myself no favours expressing my opinions on social media but it is my opinion that it’s important to have differing views especially when you consider the band I’m in and how polarising some of our messages were though they didn’t necessarily represent the opinions of all of us all the time,” he continued.

“If I simply kept my mouth shut as some of you would prefer there would be one less voice speaking against the willful destruction and hate that is consuming so many people, hate and anger that will only bring a stronger and more violent reaction from opposing ideals. This helps no one.”

“Some of you would like my voice silenced and for me to lose everything I have and shutter my business up forever but I will defy you and continue to exercise my first amendment rights peacefully and support you or any opposing mindsets rights to freely voice those ideas I would spend a lifetime arguing against as long as you do so peacefully and without destruction .”

Dolmayan added, “My company is called torpedo comics and we welcome all of you irrespective of your politics.”

The musician’s support of Trump clashes with that of fellow System of a Down member Serj Tankian, who has previously called Trump “completely useless” in his handling of the COVID outbreak.