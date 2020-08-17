System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has been a vocal social media participant amid the impending U.S. presidential election.

The drummer, who has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16th to share his latest political musings.

Dolmayan shared a “Cheat To Win” parody of the Livestrong bracelet worn by Lance Armstong fans. The post saw Dolmayan criticise those who “despise” Donald Trump, and are attempting to get him out of office “by any means necessary.”

“To win by any means necessary. Fraud, murder, extortion, race-baiting, dividing the people, distorting facts, angling, lying, inciting violence, erasing history, attacking religious beliefs and much much more. It’s all worth it if we win, the mantra of the power brokers,” he wrote.

“There is a battle going on,” John Dolmayan continued. “Biden is a weak candidate at best and for those who despise Donald Trump getting him out of office by any means necessary is far more important than our electoral process.

“There are those on both sides who would burn this country to the ground if they can’t have it in their image, don’t be one of them. If you don’t like the president or anyone else in power vote with your convictions. If a candidate you don’t like wins accept that and hope for the best for this country.”

Dolmayan went on to condemn the “sensationalist fear-mongering” present in the media, calling for the industry to be defunded.

“We must hold our leaders accountable, we must have a third party, and we must stop the destruction and civil war of thought and deed. Lastly, we must defund the media that is crippling all of us with sensationalistic fear-mongering, they are owned and operated by the same elites many of you are trying so desperately to condemn be leaders, not followers, and set an example for the next generation because they are watching you and learning from you, teach them to be of high moral character”

As political tensions reach a boiling point in the United States amid the election and unfurling Black Lives Matter movement, both System of a Down’s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankien have both used their social media as a tool for (wildly differing) political didacticism.

While Tankian called for the president to resign, Dolmayan has praised Trump. Where Tankian stated that people who are both fans of his music and Trump are idiots, Dolmayan told followers that they can’t handle free speech because they’re “cowards.” It’s a never-ending cycle of (admirably diplomatic) beef.