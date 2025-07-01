John Farnham has become a grandfather for the first time after his son James and partner welcomed a baby boy in Melbourne.

James Farnham and Dr Tessa Effendi, announced the birth of their son, Jett John Farnham, on Tuesday. He arrived early on June 18 at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176 kilograms.

“We thought we were excited to meet him — but it turns out he was even more excited to meet us,” James and Tessa said. “Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Jill and John Farnham shared their excitement at becoming first-time grandparents: “We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy.”

“He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”

The news comes after Farnham’s recovery from a 12-month battle with cancer, which concluded at the end of 2023. He underwent eight weeks of radiation and several surgical procedures to treat chest infections and other complications.

The You’re the Voice singer called himself “the luckiest man I know” after receiving the “all clear” from his medical team.

“It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then,” he said in a statement. “I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man.”

“I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

Farnham continued by thanking everyone for their support during his treatment. “It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.”

He most recently released a full-colour collector’s version of his best-selling memoir, The Voice Inside.

First published in 2024, The Voice Inside hit No. 1 on the Christmas charts and won Book of the Year at the Australian Book Industry Awards.

Farnham’s story traces his path from childhood in London and Melbourne to global fame, the success of Whispering Jack, years of touring, 21 ARIA Awards, and his 2022 cancer diagnosis and recovery.