The best-selling John Farnham memoir, The Voice Inside, is back, with a full-colour collector’s edition hitting shelves soon.

Hachette Australia is rolling out the updated version, co-written with Poppy Stockell, on October 28, 2025.

First published in 2024, The Voice Inside hit No. 1 on the Christmas charts and won Book of the Year at the Australian Book Industry Awards.

Farnham’s story traces his path from childhood in London and Melbourne to global fame, the success of Whispering Jack, years of touring, 21 ARIA Awards, and his 2022 cancer diagnosis and recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hachette Australia Books (@hachetteaus)

The illustrated edition includes more than 200 images, many never seen before. They come from the Farnham family archive and from the late Glenn Wheatley—John’s longtime manager—and his wife, Gaynor.

There’s also a new chapter. In it, Farnham reflects on the process of writing the book, recording the audiobook, fan reactions, and recent family news.

“What began as one book has become two—and apparently, I take up more pages than anyone expected!” says Farnham. “We had so many incredible photos; we just couldn’t help ourselves. Revisiting these memories—first for the original edition and now this one—has been a true joy. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has come along for this ride.”

John Farnham was included in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 2023 special collector’s issue, celebrating 50 of the most iconic stars from Australia and Aotearoa. You can read our Farnham feautre here.

The Voice Inside: Illustrated Edition by John Farnham with Poppy Stockell is out October 28th.