John Farnham is in a stable condition after undergoing successful surgery to remove a cancer tumour.

It was announced yesterday that the Australian music icon had been diagnosed with cancer, and was being sent to a Victorian hospital for treatment.

In an updated statement released today, Farnham’s family – wife Jill and sons Robert and James – confirmed that the surgery had went well.

“John has been through an eleven and a half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU,” the statement explained. “The cancer tumour was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed. There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task.”

The statement continued: “We are in awe of the incredible teams of health care professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion. All of you undertook this big job today and have given us a magnificent outcome. To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants – thank you one and all so every much.”

The singer’s family added that they were “genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible wave of support, love and messages we have received today from so many people around Australia. This means so much to us a family. Thank you to everyone for this. John will be blown away.”

Farnham is now expected to remain in hospital for a short period of time in order to recover and undergo post-operative treatment.

One of Australia’s finest singers, Farnham last released an album in 2016 with Friends for Christmas, a collaboration with the late, great Olivia Newton-John. The album reached top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, going on to be certified platinum twice.

