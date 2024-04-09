Australian music legend John Farnham is set to release his debut memoir, The Voice Inside, this November.

In a partnership with writer and director Poppy Stockell, who helmed the Farnham biopic Finding the Voice, the memoir promises to deliver an intimate look at the singer’s life and career.

The memoir will be available for pre-order in hardcover starting Wednesday, October 30th. Fans eager to secure their copy can pre-order here.

The Voice Inside offers an in-depth exploration of Farnham’s personal and professional experiences, recounted with his characteristic wit, insight, and modesty. The book delves into his Melbourne upbringing in the 1960s, the phenomenal success of Whispering Jack – the highest-selling Australian album of all time – as well as his extensive touring history.

More than just a chronicle of triumphs, Farnham doesn’t shy away from the darker periods of his life, including career setbacks, financial struggles, and his recent battle with mouth cancer. The memoir also touches on the emotional loss of his friend and manager Glenn Wheatley.

Farnham expressed that the timing felt right to share his story: “Having been asked many times, it finally felt like the right time to sit down and tell my story,” he said. “It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad, and now that I have started, it is all rushing back. I hope the book engages and entertains because that’s what so much of my life has been about.”

Stockell shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Working with John on his memoir has been like sitting down with an old friend, who also happens to be an absolute legend, to share stories that are both deeply personal and wildly entertaining.”

Vanessa Radnidge, Head of Literary at Hachette Australia, also commented on the memoir’s significance: “Like so many Australians, I am a huge fan of John Farnham’s. His talent is legendary, and his resilience in a tough industry is inspiring. However, we didn’t really know the battles, the hard times or the depths of who John really is. And now he is sharing his life, his memories and what defined him.”

The Voice Inside is anticipated to be a revealing and engaging read, offering fans a chance to understand the man behind the music that has been integral to the Australian cultural landscape.