The family of John Farnham has released a third statement regarding the singer’s health condition, revealing that he “responding well to the care he’s receiving.”

It was revealed early last week that the Australian music icon had been diagnosed with cancer, and was being sent to a Victorian hospital for treatment.

The following day, Farnham’s family – wife Jill and sons Robert and James – confirmed that he had successfully undergone eleven-and-a-half hour surgery in Melbourne was was in a “stable condition in ICU.”

“John has been through an eleven and a half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU,” the statement explained. “The cancer tumour was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed. There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task.”

And in a further statement released this morning, Jill provided an update on her husband’s health. “John remains in a stable condition in ICU following the removal of a cancerous tumour in his mouth on Tuesday. He is awake and responding well to the care he’s receiving,” she said.

The statement added that the family “appreciates the media’s continued respect for their privacy.” Farnham is expected to remain in hospital for a short period of time in order to recover and undergo post-operative treatment.

A website, www.weloveyoujohn.com.au, has also been established for fans to send their well-wishes to Farnham and his family. This is due to the singer not having any dedicated social media presence.

One of Australia’s finest singers, Farnham last released an album in 2016 with Friends for Christmas, a collaboration with the late, great Olivia Newton-John. The album reached top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, going on to be certified platinum twice.

