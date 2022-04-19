It’s no secret that John Lydon, Mr. Johnny Rotten himself, isn’t a fan of the upcoming Sex Pistols biopic.

Last year, he filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to keep the band’s songs out of Danny Boyle’s miniseries Pistol, labelling it “the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure.”

Just last month, he released an angry statement on his official website after Pistol‘s trailer dropped. “John’s ‘likeness’ is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back,” the statement said. “Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.”

Lydon just can’t let the issue go it seems. In a new interview with The Sun, he blasted the biopic yet again, calling it “so preposterous.” His former Sex Pistols bandmates Steve Jones and Paul Cook also came in for some stick for removing him from the production process.

“Cutting me out is a shockingly stupid move,” Lydon said. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so preposterous. They can all f*** off. I supported them for years and years and years, knowing they were dead wood.” He added: “None of these f***s would have a career but for me. They did nothing before, they’ve done nothing since.”

Lydon probably won’t be watching but last month’s trailer for Pistol promises lots to satisfy fans of the band. The biopic is based on Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, and it’s been a longtime passion project for Boyle, who serves as both director and executive producer.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” Boyle shared about the miniseries. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.” Pistol is set to debut on Hulu at the end of next month on May 31st.

Check out the trailer for Pistol: