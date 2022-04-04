The official trailer for Danny Boyle’s new biopic miniseries about punk icons Sex Pistols has been released.

Pistol is based on the band’s guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, and it’s been a longtime passion project for Boyle, who serves as both director and executive producer.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,”he said about the miniseries. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.

“It is the detonation point for British street culture… where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion… and everyone had to watch & listen… and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.

At its centre was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

The casting for Pistol looks spot on: Toby Wallace and Anson Boon bear an uncanny resemblance to Jones and Johnny Rotten respectively. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is also in the cast as model Pamela Rooke, with Tallulah Riley taking on the challenging role of fashion icon Vivienne Westwood.

The trailer for the miniseries dropped during the Grammys and it promises a thrilling return to a 70s Britain on the verge of change. There’s lots of attitude, lots of yelling, and lots of wonderful style (see below).

Mr. Rotten himself, John Lydon, definitely won’t be watching though. He filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to keep Sex Pistols songs out of the miniseries, labelling it “the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure.”

Pistol is set to premiere on Hulu on May 31st.