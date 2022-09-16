John Lyon has accused the Sex Pistols are trying to ‘cash in’ on the Queen’s death by promoting their song ‘God Save the Queen’.

The former lead singer of the band has published a number of tweets shaming the Sex Pistols and announcing his disdain over the affair.

“John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John’s wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement,” the first tweet read.

Subsequent tweets further condemned his former band members.

“In John’s view, the timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with ‘God Save The Queen’ in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time.

“John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time, as would be expected for any other person or family when someone close to them has died.”

John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II's death. The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John's wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement. pic.twitter.com/LfD4wrOzjw

— John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) September 15, 2022

However, a spokesperson for the Sex Pistols has told Mail Online that they are unsure of what promotion Lydon is referring too.

“We cannot understand what [John] would be referring to. Other than a couple requests for use of imagery or audio in news reports on the Queen and her impact on culture, there’s nothing new relating to God Save The Queen being promoted or released in any way,” the said in a statement.

God Save The Queen was released by the Sex Pistols in 1977 and is a song about rebelling against British politics.

