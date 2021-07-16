John Mayer has spoken on the context for his brand new album which released today, Sob Rock.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, in a new interview with Zane Lowe, Mayer said, “What I would love other people to understand is that there is no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool.”

“Especially post-pandemic, which for the first time in anyone’s lives stopped the clock on the hyper-modern day trade of culture,” he continued.

Mayer also went onto explain why the album’s called Sob Rock, saying that it’s essentially his interpretation of shitpost, but through music.

He said, “I made a record that, to me at the time – only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done – ‘shitpost’ a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a ‘shitpost.'”

“But more importantly, it’s what I thought was a ‘shitpost’ – and this gets down to where artists sit in front of you and play you what they think is their garbage.”

“And you go, ‘That’s the best thing I ever heard you play.’ It makes a mockery of their interpretation of the experience. Which is just enough to break out of the mold and make something unique.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Delving deeper into the album’s title, he said, “This one’s called Sob Rock because you just would never have imagined that was the name of the record. And I’m going to go so deep into my fantasy.”

“I never want to become someone who runs out of paint colors and begins to just make the same songs over and over again,” he added.

“I’m only interested if I get to put new paints on the canvas. And my way of doing it at this time was: literally no one’s looking.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Last Train Home’ by John Mayer: