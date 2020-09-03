A new John Prine box set, Crooked Piece of Time, is set to arrive on October 23rd.

The 7xCD release will celebrate the late singer-songwriters first seven albums — John Prine (1971), Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Bruised Orange (1978), Pink Cadillac (1979), and Storm Windows (1980).

Each CD will arrive with a replica mini-LP sleeve. A 20-page booklet filled with new liner notes by David Frick will also accompany the release.

The cover of the box set is a painting by Joshua Petker, based on a photo Jim Shea took of Prine.

Prine passed away in April due to the complications of coronavirus after he and wife Fiona Whelan contracted the virus following a European tour.

On June 11th, a live-streamed tribute event celebrating the life and legacy of Prine took place. Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine saw a star-studded roster of artists like Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, and more celebrate the legacy of the beloved country icon.

The family of Prine shared the songwriters final song ‘I Remember Everything’ back in June. Listen to it below.

Listen to ‘I Remember Everything’ by John Prine:

John Prine Set
Crooked Piece of Time tracklist:
John Prine
01. Illegal Smile
02. Spanish Pipedream
03. Hello In There
04. Sam Stone
Paradise”
Pretty Good
Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
Far From Me
Angel From Montgomery
Quiet Man
Donald and Lydia
Six O’Clock News
Flashback Blues
Diamonds in the Rough
01. Everybody
02. The Torch Singer
03. Souvenirs
04. The Late John Garfield Blues
05. Sour Grapes
06. Billy the Bum
07. The Frying Pan
08. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You
9. Take The Star Out Of The Window
10. The Great Compromise
11. Clocks And Spoons
12.Rocky Mountain Time
13. Diamonds In The Rough
Sweet Revenge
01. Sweet Revenge
02. Please Don’t Bury Me
03. Christmas In Prison
04. Dear Abby
05. Blue Umbrella
06. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use
07. Onomatopoeia
08. Grandpa Was A Carpenter
09. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)
10. Mexican Home
11. A Good Time
12. Nine Pound Hammer
Common Sense
01. Middle Man
02. Common Sense
03. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard
04. Wedding Day In Funeralville
05. Way Down
06. My Own Best Friend
07. Forbidden Jimmy
08. Saddle In The Rain
09. That Close To You
10. He Was In Heaven Before He Died
11. You Never Can Tell
Bruised Orange
01. Fish And Whistle
02. There She Goes
03. f You Don’t Want My Love
04. That’s The Way That The World Goes ’round
05. Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)
06. Sabu Visits The Twin Cities Alone
07. Aw Heck
08. Crooked Piece Of Time
09. Iron Ore Betty
10. The Hobo Song
Pink Cadillac
01. Chinatown
02. Automobile
03. Killing The Blues
04. No Name Girl
05. Saigon
06. Cold War (This Cold War With You)
07. Baby Let’s Play House
08. Down By The Side Of The Road
09. How Lucky
10. Ubangi Stomp
Storm Windows
01. Shop Talk
02. Living In The Future
03. It’s Happening To You
04. Sleepy Eyed Boy
05. All Night Blue
06. Just Wanna Be With You
07. Storm Windows
08. Baby Ruth
09. One Red Rose
10. I Had A Dream