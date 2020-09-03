A new John Prine box set, Crooked Piece of Time, is set to arrive on October 23rd.
The 7xCD release will celebrate the late singer-songwriters first seven albums — John Prine (1971), Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Bruised Orange (1978), Pink Cadillac (1979), and Storm Windows (1980).
Each CD will arrive with a replica mini-LP sleeve. A 20-page booklet filled with new liner notes by David Frick will also accompany the release.
The cover of the box set is a painting by Joshua Petker, based on a photo Jim Shea took of Prine.
On June 11th, a live-streamed tribute event celebrating the life and legacy of Prine took place. Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine saw a star-studded roster of artists like Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, and more celebrate the legacy of the beloved country icon.
The family of Prine shared the songwriters final song ‘I Remember Everything’ back in June. Listen to it below.
Listen to ‘I Remember Everything’ by John Prine:
Crooked Piece of Time tracklist:
John Prine
01. Illegal Smile
02. Spanish Pipedream
03. Hello In There
04. Sam Stone
Paradise”
Pretty Good
Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
Far From Me
Angel From Montgomery
Quiet Man
Donald and Lydia
Six O’Clock News
Flashback Blues
Diamonds in the Rough
01. Everybody
02. The Torch Singer
03. Souvenirs
04. The Late John Garfield Blues
05. Sour Grapes
06. Billy the Bum
07. The Frying Pan
08. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You
9. Take The Star Out Of The Window
10. The Great Compromise
11. Clocks And Spoons
12.Rocky Mountain Time
13. Diamonds In The Rough
Sweet Revenge
01. Sweet Revenge
02. Please Don’t Bury Me
03. Christmas In Prison
04. Dear Abby
05. Blue Umbrella
06. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use
07. Onomatopoeia
08. Grandpa Was A Carpenter
09. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)
10. Mexican Home
11. A Good Time
12. Nine Pound Hammer
Common Sense
01. Middle Man
02. Common Sense
03. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard