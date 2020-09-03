A new John Prine box set, Crooked Piece of Time, is set to arrive on October 23rd.

The 7xCD release will celebrate the late singer-songwriters first seven albums — John Prine (1971), Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Bruised Orange (1978), Pink Cadillac (1979), and Storm Windows (1980).

Each CD will arrive with a replica mini-LP sleeve. A 20-page booklet filled with new liner notes by David Frick will also accompany the release.

The cover of the box set is a painting by Joshua Petker, based on a photo Jim Shea took of Prine.

Prine passed away in April due to the complications of coronavirus after he and wife Fiona Whelan contracted the virus following a European tour.

On June 11th, a live-streamed tribute event celebrating the life and legacy of Prine took place. Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine saw a star-studded roster of artists like Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, and more celebrate the legacy of the beloved country icon.

The family of Prine shared the songwriters final song ‘I Remember Everything’ back in June. Listen to it below.

Listen to ‘I Remember Everything’ by John Prine:

Crooked Piece of Time tracklist:

John Prine

01. Illegal Smile

02. Spanish Pipedream

03. Hello In There

04. Sam Stone

Paradise”

Pretty Good

Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

Far From Me

Angel From Montgomery

Quiet Man

Donald and Lydia

Six O’Clock News

Flashback Blues

Diamonds in the Rough

01. Everybody

02. The Torch Singer

03. Souvenirs

04. The Late John Garfield Blues

05. Sour Grapes

06. Billy the Bum

07. The Frying Pan

08. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You

9. Take The Star Out Of The Window

10. The Great Compromise

11. Clocks And Spoons

12.Rocky Mountain Time

13. Diamonds In The Rough

Sweet Revenge

01. Sweet Revenge

02. Please Don’t Bury Me

03. Christmas In Prison

04. Dear Abby

05. Blue Umbrella

06. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use

07. Onomatopoeia

08. Grandpa Was A Carpenter

09. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)

10. Mexican Home

11. A Good Time

12. Nine Pound Hammer

Common Sense

01. Middle Man

02. Common Sense

03. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard

04. Wedding Day In Funeralville

05. Way Down

06. My Own Best Friend

07. Forbidden Jimmy

08. Saddle In The Rain

09. That Close To You

10. He Was In Heaven Before He Died

11. You Never Can Tell

Bruised Orange

01. Fish And Whistle

02. There She Goes

03. f You Don’t Want My Love

04. That’s The Way That The World Goes ’round

05. Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)

06. Sabu Visits The Twin Cities Alone

07. Aw Heck

08. Crooked Piece Of Time

09. Iron Ore Betty

10. The Hobo Song

Pink Cadillac

01. Chinatown

02. Automobile

03. Killing The Blues

04. No Name Girl

05. Saigon

06. Cold War (This Cold War With You)

07. Baby Let’s Play House

08. Down By The Side Of The Road

09. How Lucky

10. Ubangi Stomp

Storm Windows

01. Shop Talk

02. Living In The Future

03. It’s Happening To You

04. Sleepy Eyed Boy

05. All Night Blue

06. Just Wanna Be With You

07. Storm Windows

08. Baby Ruth

09. One Red Rose

10. I Had A Dream