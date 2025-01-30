Dance music superstar John Summit is coming back to Australia.

The American DJ and producer, and close friend of Dom Dolla, will bring his signature high-energy sets to Sydney and Melbourne for two shows this April.

The tour kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday, April 5th at the industrial PICA warehouse, before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the final show on Saturday, April 12th.

Artist presale tickets go live Wednesday, February 5th at 11am AEDT. General public tickets drop Thursday, February 6th at 2pm AEDT. Presale registration is now open for Melbourne here, and for Sydney here.

With nearly one billion global streams, two #1 US dance radio hits, and recognition on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Rolling Stone’s Future 25, Summit has become one of the electronic scene’s biggest forces in recent years. His tracks, including “Where You Are” feat. HAYLA, “Human” feat. Echoes, and “Go Back” with Sub Focus feat. Julia Church, have further cemented his place at the forefront of the genre.

Most recently, he released a new single, “Focus”, featuring Australian singer-songwriter CLOVES.

Summit revealed the track’s origin on social media, saying: “i haven’t been this hyped about a single in a while.. when @clovesdot reached out to me w the song idea i was hooked immediately and produced it out overnight for my art basel set.. it has a chiller vibe than my usual stuff so i didn’t expect much but it got such a good reaction i knew right away this one was special.”

Summit’s sold-out shows include LA’s Kia Forum and New York’s Madison Square Garden, along with a performance at Coachella. He’s also teamed up with Australian house producer Dom Dolla for the Everything Always event series, with performances across the US, Coachella, and a headline slot at Ultra Miami this March.

His debut album, Comfort In Chaos, has been nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

John Summit Australia Tour

Presented by Untitled Group and triple j

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday 5th February at 11am AEDT

General public tickets on sale Thursday 6th February at 2pm AEDT

For tickets and more info visit, untitledgroup.com.au/tours/johnsummit

Saturday, April 5th

PICA, Melbourne

Saturday, April 12th

Hordern Pavillion, Sydney