Wildlands has dropped its full 2026/27 lineup, led by dance heavyweight John Summit, grime icon Skepta and drum and bass supergroup WORSHIP.

Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley and triple j, the single-day festival will hit Brisbane Showgrounds on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, before heading west to Arena Joondalup in Perth on Saturday, January 2nd.

As previously announced, WORSHIP, comprising Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991, will make their exclusive Australian debut at the festival.

The lineup also features Dutch rave force KI/KI, Disco Lines, Overmono, Nia Archives, Hannah Laing, Funk Tribu, Ewan McVicar, Frost Children, Hamdi, Oppidan, Anetha B2B SPFDJ and more.

Summit arrives off the back of another major year, including the release of his latest album, CTRL ESCAPE, a headline set at Tomorrowland 2026 and three sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Skepta will bring a catalogue that includes “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me” to both cities, following a standout Glastonbury appearance in 2025 and collaborations with Fred again.. on “Victory Lap” and “Back 2 Back”.

KI/KI returns to Australia after becoming the first woman to win the Dance category at the Netherlands’ Edison Pop Awards in 2025, while Disco Lines returns following his Billboard Dance No. 1 remix of Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys”.

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Both Wildlands events will feature reimagined stage designs and updated site layouts.

The Sahara Stage will return as an open-air experience, while the Summit Stage will remain tented with live elements woven throughout. A new addition, The Wilds Stage, will give fans on-stage access alongside the DJs.

City-exclusive artists include nikitasilly and MYASWRLD in Brisbane, with KT and Groove Junction appearing in Perth.

Attendees can also upgrade to the Casamigos Tequila “House of Friends” VIP Pass, which includes complimentary drinks on arrival, express entry, exclusive viewing areas, private amenities, phone charging, a photo booth and FastPass lanes.

Previous Wildlands lineups have featured Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, Central Cee, Kid Cudi, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Addison Rae, Diplo, BICEP, A$AP Ferg, G Flip, Becky Hill, Chase & Status and Lola Young.

Wildlands is supported by the Australian Government’s Revive Live initiative.

The Daily Aus pre-sale begins at 12pm local time on Monday, August 3rd, followed by the official pre-sale at 6pm local time on Wednesday, August 5th. Punters can register for the pre-sale here.

General tickets go on sale at 6pm local time on Thursday, August 6th.

Wildlands 2026/27 Lineup

In alphabetical order:

Anetha B2B SPFDJ

Benwal B2B Kyle Starkey

Dean Turnley

Disco Lines

Ewan McVicar

Frost Children

Funk Tribu

Groove Junction (Perth)

Hamdi

Hannah Laing

John Summit

KI/KI

KT (Perth)

Layton Giordani

Lens

MPH

MYASWRLD (Brisbane)

Nia Archives

nikitasilly (Brisbane)

Oppidan

Overmono

Robert Baxter

Saint Ludo

Skepta

WORSHIP (Australian Exclusive)

Yikes

Wildlands 2026/27

Thursday, December 31st, 2026

Brisbane Showgrounds

Brisbane/Meanjin

Saturday, January 2nd, 2027

Arena Joondalup

Perth/Boorloo