With their debut EP Early Trauma now out in the world, Sydney post-punks Johnny Hunter are following that up in the most logical way possible: a makeup tutorial (and some tour dates).

Having met all that early hype as the “next big thing” in Australian music with Early Trauma, Johnny Hunter are moving on to the next phase of their burgeoning career now that people know who the fuck they are: makeup tutorials!

Since live gigs are slowing starting up again following lockdown, Johnny Hunter’s Nick has decided to welcome everyone back to the live music scene ahead of the band’s upcoming tour with a lesson on how to do his trademark makeup.

Considering that Johnny Hunter is known for their banging tunes and high energy performances than makeup, not to mention the fact that this is Nick’s very first ever tutorial video, he did a pretty damn good job.

From teaching everyone how to get the same smoky eye look he rocks onstage to the shade of lipstick he wears, Nick has got y’all covered on the Johnny Hunter makeup look front.

But fret not if you don’t quite nail the look during your first attempt because as Nick says: “When in doubt, smudge it out.”

So put on some eyeliner and matte lipstick using this makeup tutorial from Nick and rock up to one of Johnny Hunter’s upcoming gigs with your dirty punk rocker look.

Upcoming Johnny Hunter tour dates

Saturday, October 31st Barbara Brisbane Tickets

with Perve Endings, Fragile Animals

Friday, November 6th The Lansdowne Sydney Tickets

with Baby Beef, Enclave

Friday, November 13th Crown & Anchor Adelaide Tickets

with Don’t Bring Stacey, Seabass

Saturday, November 14th The Grace Darling Melbourne Tickets

with Destrends, Badgers

Saturday, November 21st Lalalas Wollongong Tickets

with Droves, Enclave

Check out this makeup tutorial from Johnny Hunter’s Nick: