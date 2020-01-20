The star power behind the upcoming 007 film, No Time To Die, just got another boost. Journeyman guitarist Johnny Marr is set to add his distinct guitar playing to Hans Zimmer’s original score.

The film is scheduled for an April release and stars Daniel Craig for the fifth time as James Bond. It’s Craig’s final go in the role, which has brought him loads of praise since 2006’s Casino Royale. No Time to Die follows 2015’s Spectre and is directed by True Detective season one director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Marr and Zimmer have a working history. They first collaborated on the score for Christopher Nolan’s Inception in 2010. Zimmer wanted to emulate Ennio Morricone’s iconic guitar twang and saw Marr as the perfect man for the job.

Marr played more of a central role in the soundtrack for 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He formed part of Zimmer’s backing band The Magnificent Six along with Pharrell Williams, Junkie XL, Mike Einziger, Andrew Kawczynski and Steve Mazzaro.

The pair teamed up again on the soundtrack for 2015’s Freeheld and Marr often joins Zimmer live onstage.

No Time To Die is undoubtedly their most high profile union, however, especially given the mythology that surrounds the music in James Bond films.

“Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die,” Marr said to NME.

Billie Eilish recently announced she’ll be penning and performing the No Time to Die title song. This puts her in the company of past Bond songsters such as Carly Simon, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and Wings, Chris Cornell, Adele and Jack White and Alicia Keys. Sam Smith performed the title song to 2015’s Spectre while Radiohead submitted their own composition for the film but were rejected.

