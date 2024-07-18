Jorja Smith is coming to Australia this year.

The Grammy-nominated, Platinum-selling UK artist will perform in Melbourne and Adelaide this October, before heading to ICC Sydney Theatre as part of SXSW Sydney 2024 (see full dates below).

Tickets to the Melbourne and Adelaide shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 24th at 1pm local time. The WHATSLIVELY pre-sale begins on Monday, July 22nd at 1pm local time, while the Artist and Promoter pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 23rd at 1pm local time.

SXSW Sydney badge holders, meanwhile, can gain access to Smith’s Sydney show by registering here.

Hailed as “one of those artists who has practically not missed a shot” by Rolling Stone, Smith released her second album, falling or flying, last year.

This will be the first time Smith’s brought her latest album to Australia, after performing it across the UK, US, and Europe recently. This will also be Smith’s first local shows since 2019.

The genre-hopping artist – her sound traverses Afrobeat, R&B, pop, and garage – was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Her music has also earned her nominations at the MOBO and Brit Awards, as well as a nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018 (for her debut album Lost & Found).

Upon its release last year, falling or flying became Smith’s second consecutive top 5 album in the UK, also performing well on charts around Europe.

Smith has been hailed by other publications, with STACK writing, “When she falls it’s into the arms of a god-given talent which will see her go down as one of the greats.”

Jorja Smith 2024 Australian Tour

WHATSLIVELY pre-sale begins Monday, July 22nd (1pm local time)

Artist & Promoter pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 23rd (1pm local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, July 24th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via handsometours.com

Tuesday, October 8th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, October 10th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 15th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW (SXSW Sydney)