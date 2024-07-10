Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is facing a wrongful death lawsuit following a tragic traffic incident.

Josh Klinghoffer, known for his work with the Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam, has been implicated in a wrongful death lawsuit, as per Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, alleges that Klinghoffer’s distracted driving resulted in the death of 47-year-old Israel Sanchez in March 2024. Sanchez was reportedly crossing the street to a grocery store when struck by Klinghoffer’s SUV, which lacked license plates.

The complaint suggests Klinghoffer was using his phone during the incident and did not make any contact with the victim’s family post-accident. The family’s attorney, Nick Rowley, claimed there is video evidence of Klinghoffer on his phone at the time of the accident. The family is seeking justice through a jury trial, demanding compensation for pain and suffering, medical expenses, and attorney fees.

Ashley Sanchez, daughter of the deceased, expressed her grief, describing her father as a talented chef and a joyful grandfather whose life was abruptly taken due to Klinghoffer’s alleged negligence.

“My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy,” she said in a release. “His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

“Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide. We have a video of him on his cell phone at the time he hit and killed Israel Sanchez, a loving father, in a crosswalk,” added Rowley.

In response, Klinghoffer’s legal representative told Rolling Stone, “This was a tragic accident. After which, Josh immediately pulled over, stopped the vehicle, called 911, and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. He is fully cooperating with the traffic investigation.”