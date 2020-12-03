Joyner Lucas has finally admitted in an interview that the reason behind his beef with Logic was just jealousy.

The rappers reunited in 2019 for their track ‘ISIS’, taken from Joyner’s debut album ADHD. The collaboration was much-anticipated, coming as it did after a long beef. It started when the pair had a disagreement while working on Tech N9ne’s 2016 song ‘Sriracha’.

According to Uproxx, Joyner made the revelation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where the subject of the feud of course arose.

“I think I was jealous of him,” Joyner explained after Charlamagne Tha God asked him the loaded question. “But I think… The reason why I say that, though, is because I felt like where he was at at the time is where I wanted to be so much.”

He explained how Royce Da 5’9″ helped him patch things up with Logic. “I had called that man because I had an epiphany,” he said. “I had got to a certain place, in which people started expecting things of me. And people started expecting that I just do sh*t.

People that I didn’t really know like that. And, I lost a lot of people and it clicked. I said everything that I accused this guy of or I was [jealous] of, it’s happening to me. I know how it feels and it sucks.”

Joyner also revealed that he had reached out to his former friend to heal the rift, saying, “I felt like I was jealous of you because you were doing everything I wanted to do. You were dope, you were lyrical. You was ripping down tours. You had all these relationships with all these artists that I loved and respected. And, I really idolized you and I didn’t even realize how much I did.”

With Logic retiring early from the rap game earlier this year, the world has been deprived of further collaborations between the two. Don’t let jealousy cause beef, everyone.

Check out ‘ISIS’ by Joyner Lucas featuring Logic: