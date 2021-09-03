Scott Travis from Judas Priest has reflected on the untimely death of fellow heavy metal drummer Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot.

Jordison passed away in July at the age of 46, with no official cause of death revealed at the time.

Now, Travis has opened about the “phenomenal drummer” during an appearance on Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown (via Ultimate Guitar).

“Well, he’s a phenomenal, crazy drummer. I’ve never met him – I mean, we toured together on the Ozzfest tour 2004, it’s right when Rob rejoined the band, and I think it was the same tour that the original Black Sabbath was on it with Priest and Black Label,” he began.

He continued: “And then apparently on the other stage would’ve been, what they call the smaller stage, was a band called Slipknot, and I used to hear them play, but I regret now not going over and actually paying more attention to them because obviously, that’s when Joey was still in the band.”

“Since then, which was 2004, I became a big fan of his and obviously listen to a lot of his stuff. Just like Vinnie Paul – it’s really regrettable that these fantastic drummers are no longer with us.”

“It makes me appreciate every day and every minute I spend behind the kit because just those two drummers and a few other drummers – A.J. Pero from Twisted Sister passed recently [in 2015], and we lost Frankie Benali.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Drummers, we explode like the Spinal Tap, we all explode on the drums on stage, so I don’t know what it is, I don’t know whether we just abuse ourselves too much or something.”

“But I’m very appreciative of every minute and all the time we have left on this earth, especially after just the last two years of this crazy pandemic and all the people that have suffered through that.”

“It’s both mind-numbing that it’s happened, but at the same time, like I said, those of us that have survived, we need to be appreciative of every day above ground,” he concluded.

You can read more about this topic over at the Metal Observer.

Check out Scott Travis from Judas Priest discussing Joey Jordison: