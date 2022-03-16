Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has weighed in with his opinion about Dolly Parton’s decision to withdraw from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Earlier this week, Parton chose to withdraw her nomination, saying that she “doesn’t think she’s earned to right” to be inducted into the prestigious hall.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a social media post.

She added: “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said, adding, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Speaking of Parton’s withdrawal, Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest has commended her decision.

“I think it was a classy move, really. I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s brand is as well,” he said.

“To call it the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and not have bands like Judas Priest in it from day one, I think, is a weird thing,” Richie continued. “I’ve said this before. It’s shocking, really. I don’t know how you can call it the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame without having bands like that in it as default; they sort of spawned the genre.”

He added: “But, you know, I’m not eligible, so I can sort of say what I want about it I just think bands like that — [Iron] Maiden, Priest, Motorhead — there’s a few bands that are not in, and a few artists that are, maybe it shouldn’t be called the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I don’t know.

“I’ve said this before, but I think the greatest accolade any band can have… You’ve toured the world for 50 years, you’ve put out music for 50 years, you’ve got a loyal fanbase for 50 years,” Faulkner added.

“No one’s more grateful that these guys in this band, and I know that. They’re still putting out music, they’re still making music, they’re still touring the world. And I’m repeating myself here, and I apologize, but I think that’s more of an accolade than a trophy on a shelf; I really do. I think that’s worth much more than getting in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. That’s just my opinion. And I know the [rest of the] band don’t share that opinion; that’s just my opinion. It’s a loyal fanbase for 50 years. What more can you ask for?”

Faulkner is a member of Judas Priest, who are currently in the running to be inducted into the Rock and Hall Hall of Fame. However, even if the band receives the accolade, Faulkner won’t be inducted because this year’s ballot required each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1996 or earlier. Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011.

