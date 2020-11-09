Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has opened up about being “bullied occasionally on the internet.”

In an interview with Tom Power of Canada’s CBC Radio One (via blabbermouth.net), Rob Halford was asked if he intended to continue “screaming his tits off forever.”

In response, he revealed that any negative feedback to his decisions “bounces off” him now.

“Yes,” he said, “being the stately homo of heavy metal, I’m allowed to say that I can do anything now… everything bounces off me.”

“I still get bullied occasionally on the internet, social media, that’s just the way it is,” Rob Halford said.

When asked if he chooses to read any hateful comments, Halford admitted that he feels it is “important” to do so.

“It’s important that I do, because that way I know that there are still those kinds of people out there,” he said.

“I embrace them, I don’t push ’em away, I embrace them… I say, ‘let’s talk about why you feel that way’.”

“You have to have empathy, you can’t put up walls, you can’t suppress,” he continued.

“You have to be open, you have to be ready to talk, no matter how difficult it is, because that can help… and if you can help somebody, that’s a good thing to do,” he concluded.

Halford’s comments come off the back of another recent interview where he expressed his gratitude for the metal community’s acceptance of his sexuality.

“When I did come out, famously on MTV in the [late] ’90s… it was the most perfect example of the way the metal community is so accepting and inclusive and welcoming people from all over,” he said on New York’s Q104.3 radio station.

“There are no labels on us in the metal community; we’re just all together,” he said.

Check out ‘Breaking The Law’ by Judas Priest: