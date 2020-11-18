Rob Halford has sung the praises of the “incredible” pop icon Miley Cyrus, revealing that he can’t wait to hear her potential Metallica covers album.

Rob Halford recently sat down with DJ Matt Stocks on the Life In The Stocks podcast, where he relayed his admiration for Miley and the way she survived the music industry.

“She is incredible,” says Halford. “If you think about her life in showbusiness from being a little kid, and how she’s kept her head on straight… She went a bit mad as a teenager, which you should do, that’s your right, she was expressing herself.”

“I can’t wait,” Halford admits of Miley’s proposed Metallica cover album. “That’s going to be great.”

“She has an extraordinary voice, like [Lady] Gaga the voice is everything, and she’s a metalhead, she’s always throwing the horns up. She’s someone I’d love to meet if the stars ever aligned.”

Halford went on to give kudos to the women in music that have inspired him throughout his career.

“Women power, girl power…bless them, we wouldn’t be here without women, none of us blokes would be here without our beautiful mums,” he notes.

“Women are so strong and powerful, especially in music… Gaga, Madonna, Miley, my friend Maria [Brinks] from In This Moment, and going back to Vinegar Joe with Elkie Brooks, and Janis Joplin and Shirley Bassey… the power of women can’t be understated.”

On November 27th, Miley Cyrus will release her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The record boasts a number of excellent guest features, including Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Angel Olsen.

Earlier this month, Miley shared a reworked version of her Stevie Nicks-indebted single ‘Midnight Sky’ featuring the witchy princess Nicks herself. Check it out below.

Check out ‘Edge of Midnight’ by Miley Cyrus featuring Stevie Nicks: