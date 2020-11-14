Miley Cyrus has unveiled quite the lineup of guest stars for her eagerly-awaited forthcoming album, Plastic Hearts.

According to Pitchfork, the singer took to Instagram on Friday, November 13th, to share the 12-strong tracklist for her seventh studio album.

Her new “super rock and roll” record features a wild and wonderfully varied collection of guest artists. Joan Jett (of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) will play on ‘Bad Karma’. That one makes sense, considering Cyrus has recently been channelling the spirit and attitude of Jett (she’s even covered Jett’s classic punk track ‘Cherry Bomb’ before).

80’s heartthrob Billy Idol and current popstar Dua Lipa though? They’re a bit more surprising but not less fascinating. The former will guest on ‘Night Crawling’ and the latter will appear on ‘Prisoner’ respectively.

Stevie Nicks will also feature on the album on a new remix of ‘Midnight Sky’.

Absolutely rocking a modern-day mullet, Cyrus has increased excitement for her new sonic direction in the Plastic Hearts era with a series of stunning covers of rock classics, including The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ and Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’. Both songs will feature on the expanded digital edition of the new album.

Cyrus officially announced her new album in a passionate message shared in late-October.

“If you’re reading this… know that I f–king love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself.

Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Plastic Hearts is set for release on November 27th and it can be pre-ordered at her website here.

Check out ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus: