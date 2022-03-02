In one fell swoop, six Juice WRLD tracks, plus a freestyle, have leaked on social media, featuring guests including Chance the Rapper.

Hip hop and leak culture content account @Kurrco discovered the leaks before @vautlofleaks, an account dedicated to Juice leaks, posted the link to the tracks.

The leaked songs feature a few guests: M.I.A. (‘Tribe’), Chance the Rapper (‘Door’), and Hypnotic OG (‘Long Day’). Juice performs alone on ‘Out the Dust’, ‘Confide To’, and ‘All Burnt Up’.

The leaks have prompted a mixed reaction so far, particularly ‘Door’, which @Kurrco described as being “genuinely one of the worst songs I have heard in recent history (Hint: it’s not Juice WRLD’s fault).” “How are they still leaking shit,” questioned a commenter. “Thousands more in the vault,” was someone else’s swift response.

Six Juice WRLD songs (and a freestyle) just leaked in one go 💀 Tribe (with M.I.A.)

Door (with Chance The Rapper)

Out The Dust

Confide To

All Burnt Up

Long Day (Hypnotic OG) — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 1, 2022

While fans are obviously eager to hear the beloved rapper’s unreleased music, which prompts these leaks, Juice’s mother, Carmella Wallace, has been vocal about disliking the process. “I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it,” she said last December.

“Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it. It’s a bit disrespectul to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part an put out good music. He made a lot of good music.”

You can find the tweet with the link to the leaked tracks below. Juice’s last official posthumous release came with 2021’s Fighting Demons, his fourth studio album. It peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and reached number seven on the ARIA Album Chart.

