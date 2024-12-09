Juicy Fest 2025 has dropped more big names for its already stacked lineup.

Joining headliners Ludacris, Akon, Tyga, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, SWV, Blackstreet, and Jacquees are 90s and 2000s R&B legends Montell Jordan, Next, and Ray J. You can check out the full lineup below.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the biggest Juicy Fest tour to hit down under. The line-up is stacked so you know it’s going to be a good time and I can’t wait to see you all down under this summer,” says Montell Jordan.

Ray J adds, “The Juicy Fest 2025 tour is going to be lit, I got all the songs that you all want to hear, I’m taking it all the way back to the beginning.”

For its third edition, Juicy Fest will be held across eight locations in Australia and New Zealand next January, beginning in Christchurch on the 8th and ending in Queensland on the 19th (see full details below).

With 16 iconic R&B and hip-hop stars, 2025 promises to be the biggest Juicy Fest yet.

Juicy Fest promoter Glenn Meikle says this year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“This line-up is massive and we can’t wait to bring 16 international artists who are icons and hitmakers in their genre to one stage. We’re confident the massive line-up caters to all R&B and hip-hop fans across Australia,” says Meikle.

Final release tickets are still available for all shows but fans are being told they are limited and selling fast at www.juicyfest.co.

Juicy Fest 2025

Tickets are available at www.juicyfest.co

Wednesday, January 8th

Christchurch

Friday, January 10th

Wellington

Saturday, January 11th

Auckland

Sunday, January 12th

Tauranga

Wednesday, January 15th

Perth

Friday, January 17th

Melbourne

Saturday, January 18th

Sydney

Sunday, January 19th

Queensland

Lineup

Ludacris

Akon

Tyga

Keyshia Cole

Omarion

Fat Joe

SWV

Blackstreet

Jacquees

Montell Jordan

Ray J