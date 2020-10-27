Julia Stone’s music video for upcoming single ‘Dance’ will feature the likes of Hollywood legends Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover (just casually).

The video, set to premiere on Thursday, October 29th, sees the veteran actors play characters who appear to be preparing a night out.

Throughout the sneak peek posted to Stone’s Instagram profile, Sarandon and Glover’s characters cheerfully dance around their respective homes, before being seen walking down the street together.

Captioning her post, Stone said it was an “incredible honour” to have the pair feature in the video.

“In the midst of this time, it feels even more special to create a beautiful project about love,” she said.

‘Dance’ comes in what has been a busy year for Stone, who released her first new solo material in eight years back in July.

The track marks the third single from a yet to be released album, following ‘Break’ and ‘Unreal’.

Although Stone’s solo work may have taken a backseat over the last few years, in that time she’s released two albums with brother Angus, 2014’s Angus & Julia Stone and 2017’s Snow.

As if her musical prowess wasn’t enough, Stone also tried her hand at acting in the 2020 Aussie drama film Dirt Music, based on Tim Winton’s classic novel.

As well as starring alongside actors including Garrett Hedlund and David Wenham, Stone also contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Stone revealed her upcoming record is about “not judging myself.”

“I think I’ve been so in a style for so long with my brother and my previous solo stuff I wanted to do something different, sound different and use my voice in different ways,” she said.

Check out Julia Stone’s announcement of the ‘Dance’ music video: