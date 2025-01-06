Julian Lennon recently shared that he’s not part of The Beatles’ “inner circle,” admitting he’s often among the last to know about news related to his father’s iconic band.

In an interview with The Guardian, John Lennon’s eldest son reflected on his place in the Beatles legacy and how his upbringing shaped that distance.

“It’s news to me half the time,” Julian revealed. “I’m not part of the inner circle – I never have been. When Dad left, I was between three and five, and it was just Mum and me. We had nothing to do with The Beatles or Dad.”

Julian explained that although he saw his father occasionally, the bond was limited. “We were very much on the outside,” he said. However, his relationship with his half-brother, Sean Lennon, is a bright spot. “Sean and I get on like a house on fire – we’re best buddies. He tells me what he can, but things are pretty secret on the Beatles front.”

Even with the distance, Julian remains a fan of his father’s work. “I’d rather be excited and impressed by what they’ve done and continue to do,” he said. “I’m just as curious as anybody else. Although, I do find myself thinking, how is there another Beatles film?”

Julian also reflected on the enduring legacy of ‘Hey Jude,’ which Paul McCartney famously wrote to comfort Julian and his mother, Cynthia, during John’s departure. “It’s a beautiful sentiment, and I’m very thankful. But depending on the day, it can be a little frustrating,” he admitted. “Still, in my heart of hearts, there’s not a bad word I could say about it.”

Julian recently revealed he underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer, a personal battle he’s now recovering from.

Meanwhile, buzz continues to build for Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopic, with Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Charlie Rowe set to portray the Fab Four.