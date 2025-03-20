The Jungle Giants’ upcoming tour of Australia will go ahead after frontman Sam Hales was hospitalised last week.

The Brisbane outfit were forced to cancel a headlining festival set at Tasmania’s Bass in the Domain after Hales was involved in a motor accident.

On Thursday (March 20th), however, the band confirmed that the ‘Hold My Hand’ tour will go ahead as planned next month.

“Well guys as you know I had a really abrupt end to a writing trip recently when I had the accident… but I’m so happy to say I’m doing so much better, HEALING, will make a full recovery and the April tour is 100% happening!” Hales said in a statement.

“I had a big scare that I wouldn’t be able to play guitar again, but the absolutely amazing docs and nurses at the PA hospital have said the surgery was a success and that I’ve been extremely lucky. I’m feeling so thankful. Can’t tell you how much all your kind messages have meant, and the support of my friends and fam. Especially for all the snacks. Feeling very loved and lucky. It’s been amazing.

“Also so fkn happy to say I’ve been given the all clear to do our upcoming ‘Hold My Hand’ tour in April. We’re on!! Can’t bloody believe it. Thank you again everyone and see you soon.”



The tour is scheduled to kick off in Sydney on April 4th, followed by stops in Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Brunswick Heads.

It comes on the back of the January-released single, “Hold My Hand”, the group’s first release in over a year, which was inspired by Hales’ end of a decade-long relationship and a jet-ski accident.

“These are all beautiful, beautiful, positive memories that changed me for the better,” Hales said at the time of release.

“It was just really hard to figure out a way to write about it and figure out a way to define how I felt. This song really helped open up a lot of the writing for the album. All the songs I wrote before weren’t feeling real enough. Once I landed on ‘Hold My Hand’, a lot of things fell into place for me. I had this real emotional reaction to it.”

For more details, click here.