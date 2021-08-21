Congratulations are in order for two talented Australian musicians; Sam Hale of Jungle Giants and Grace aka Janet Planet of Confidence Man. The pair have been together for eight years and announced their engagement on Instagram yesterday.

“We’re getting fuckn MARRIED!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Sam posted on the Jungle Giants official IG page alongside a photo of the happy couple.

However, just one click away on Confidence Man’s Instagram page the heart warming love story takes a confusing turn. Grace also posted a photo with the caption “Just got engaged! 💍💍💍”. However, the man in the photo that Grace is kissing is not Sam, and actually appears to be her brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confidence Man (@confidenceman_)

A few scrolls down Confidence Man’s IG grid and the plot thickens even more. A post from March shows Grace kissing her brother again and the caption reads, “Just married”.

Confidence Man’s fans have been left perplexed on social media. “You’re engaged to your brother?” asked one confused fan. “Incest is absolutely not okay,” posted another.

Despite Grace’s joke trolling posts, the engagement between her and Sam is legit. The engagement announcement has been met with congratulatory messages from some of Australia’s biggest musicians.

“BIG love signs! Congrats🎇,” commented Hermitude. Illy also commented on the post with three red love hearts.

Sam recently revealed that Grace is the muse behind Jungle Giant’s latest album, Love Signs. “She’s a really good lyricist and songwriter,” Sam said of Grace to triple J.

He revealed that he and Grace would stay up all night drinking cocktails and workshopping songs together.

“We do these things called ‘Grace and Sam nights’ where we’ll stock up on Margarita ingredients and just stay up writing music until 5am,” Sam explains.

“[Love Signs, the title track] is one of my favourites now but at the time it wasn’t really working, so we opened it up during one of these nights and started working on it. Now, I think the song really sums up the album.”

